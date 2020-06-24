Père Luc Caraguel et Agathe Alvaro
Présentée par Charles Klagba, Luc Caraguel , Patrick Estrade, Simplice Akpaki , Francis Kubikula-Ve, Ernest Ouoba, Christiane Rieutord, François Faure
Prière locale
mercredi 24 juin à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
vendredi 19 juin
8h45
Prière locale
Patrick Estrade et Gaby Pinel - St Michel en Lauragais
-
Diffusion
jeudi 18 juin
8h45
Prière locale
Patrick Estrade et Gaby Pinel - St Michel en Lauragais
-
Diffusion
mercredi 17 juin
8h45
Prière locale
Patrick Estrade et Gaby Pinel - St Michel en Lauragais