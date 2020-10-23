Vous êtes ici : AccueilPrièrePrière localePrière locale - 23 octobre 2020 à 08:45

Prière locale - 23 octobre 2020 à 08:45

Présentée par , , , , , , , , ,

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Prière locale

vendredi 23 octobre à 8h45

Durée émission : 7 min

Prière locale

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Tous les jours à 08h45

Tous les matins, retrouvez votre temps spirituel local. La prière est animée par l’Église Protestante Unie et le Diocèse de Carcassonne & Narbonne.

Les présentateurs

Charles Klagba

Rév. Pasteur Charles Klagba, co-animateur de l'émission "Présence protestante"

Luc Caraguel

Vicaire Général

Patrick Estrade

Simplice Akpaki

Marie-Reine Soeur

Bernard Amiez

Christiane Rieutord

Pascal Tindano

Jean-Pierre Pairou

Jean-Pierre Pairou est co-animateur de "Présence protestante"

Bertrand Caux