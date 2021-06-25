Prière Protestante - 25 juin 2021 à 08:45
Présentée par Bernard Tournier
Prière Protestante
vendredi 25 juin à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
vendredi 28 mai
8h45
Prière Protestante
Mathieu 28
C'est Mme Prunier Aumônier au Refuge Protestant de...
-
Diffusion
vendredi 21 mai
8h45
Prière Protestante
Luc 1 : "L'Annonciation"
C'est Jeannine Prunier, aumônier au Reg=fuge Prote...
-
Diffusion
vendredi 14 mai
8h45
Prière Protestante
Parole du Créateur
Avec l'application mobile RCF, écoutez en direct l...