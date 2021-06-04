Prière Protestante - 4 juin 2021 à 08:45
Présentée par Bernard Tournier
Prière Protestante
vendredi 4 juin à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
vendredi 7 mai
8h45
Prière Protestante
La rencontre avec Dieu.
Avec l'application mobile RCF, écoutez en direct l...
-
Diffusion
vendredi 30 avril
8h45
Prière Protestante
Le Lait spirituel!
-
Diffusion
vendredi 23 avril
8h45
Prière Protestante
L'Eternel est mon berger: je ne manquerai de rien.
Cette semaine Bernard tournier nous propose le psa...