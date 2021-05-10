Santé, société, spiritualité - 10 mai 2021 à 18:45
Santé, société, spiritualité
lundi 10 mai à 18h45
Durée émission : 10 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 12 avril
18h45
Santé, société, spiritualité
Une histoire de la cancérologie (2)
-
Diffusion
lundi 29 mars
18h45
Santé, société, spiritualité
Une histoire de la cancérologie (1)
Avec Florian RAT, oncologue/radiothérapeute au Cen...
-
Diffusion
lundi 22 mars
18h45
Santé, société, spiritualité
Idées reçues sur le cancer (2/2)
Avec Florian RAT, oncologue/radiothérapeute au Cen...