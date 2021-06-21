Santé, société, spiritualité - 21 juin 2021 à 18:45
Santé, société, spiritualité
lundi 21 juin à 18h45
Durée émission : 10 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 24 mai
18h45
Santé, société, spiritualité
La biologie moléculaire à l'aide dans la lutte contre le cancer
Emmanuel SEVIN médecin cancérologue
-
Diffusion
lundi 17 mai
18h45
Santé, société, spiritualité
Le traitement médical du cancer et les thérapeutiques ciblées
Emmanuel SEVIN médecin cancérologue
-
Diffusion
lundi 10 mai
18h45
Santé, société, spiritualité
Une histoire de la cancérologie (6)
Avec Florian RAT, oncologue/radiothérapeute au Cen...