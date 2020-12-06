Second Sunday in Advent | Watch and wait | A talk by Valerie Brown

This model has become our most cherished formal prayer, and we recite it too often without due thought and care. That's the trouble with formal prayers. We think we are doing well just to say the words, forgetting that we need to mean them in all their breadth and depth, as well as say them.

But prayer can be many things apart from our formal prayers. Litanies, rosaries and hymns of praise are forms of prayer. We are told we should be praising God at all times. And then there's the prayer of intercession when we call on God to help someone. Jesus gave us some help here too. He said, that 'where two or three are gathered together in my name, then there I am in the midst of them' (Matt 18, 15-20). In our parish we have started a group of prayer, all praying at one or both of two set times. We can't meet up, but though we are far apart in terms of space, we are together in terms of time - useful in these days of social distancing.The demands of praying at set hours keeps the mind concentrated. The person prayed for is always with us, carried along with us throughout our day, always at the back of our minds, and God with them. It's what is meant when we say, we are of carrying someone in our prayers. We are carrying them throughout the day, in effect praying for them all the time. It's a powerful experience. Then there's the novena prayer when we pray very intensely for something every day for nine days. The effort of not letting up is part of the prayer, an offering, showing how much it means to us. Jesus says something about that too, telling us to keep on at God with our prayers, not letting up. Then there's the prayer of 'oraison', when we open up to God, talking to him and listening for his reply. And of course, there's our own suffering, which when offered for some high purpose, or for some other person or persons, is in itself a prayer when it is offered in union with the Passion of Christ. But for that, we have to know how to be 'with' Jesus and for that we have to know how to 'listen'..

That word, 'listening' is important. Listening is instrumental in helping us to srengthen our conection with God. There is an antiphon in Daily Prayer which speaks volumes, 'Let us listen for the voice of the Lord and enter into his peace.' It's the listening that matters whether or not we hear the voice of the Lord, because listening invites God in. It unites the human soul with the God we seek. Listening is 'waiting on God'.

And that is what we are told to throughout Advent : 'Watch and wait'. Waiting doesn't mean clock watching, wondering when or even if he's coming. It means waiting on him, listening for his call, available for his use. That's all He asks. 'Just be available'. So, we have to listen and keep on listening and then, entering into the silence, we will enter into his peace. Will the Lord find us in peace when He comes ? The wise virgins keep their lamps trimmed and supplied with oil. Their lamps - their light, their constant prayer, their readiness, waiting on God. He might call us any time at all. Watch, wait, listen.