Toppling idols - A talk by Gavin Brown for Perspectives

There's been a lot in the news recently about pulling down statues to heroes of the past, when the person being honoured no longer finds favour with popular opinion. It's very satisfying, the image of an old worthy whose fortune was made in an unworthy business like the slave trade, being hauled off his pedestal with ropes and dumped into the sea. But is it a proper way to set to rights the reputation which was originally being honoured, when the individual was still fresh in people's memories? Of course, the verdict of history can easily change over the centuries. But you can't change history itself. We need the information about the past that has been preserved in archives and repositories. Styles of architecture and dress change all the time, and it is not just interesting but instructive to have evidence for the details. The past is a rich source of inspiration for those who can read its signs. But, as time passes, we realise that what once seemed like acceptable behaviour may have had a darker aspect than was admitted at the time.

Some people are so offended by the very existence of reminders of past injustices, that they are prepared to go to extremes to clean up the image of personalities who were once regarded with honour, but, with the aid of hindsight now appear anything but honourable. I think that before we get the ropes out and begin lynching monuments which seem to pay homage to a grubby past, it's important to realise that simply blanking out the seamy side of history in this way is a childish reaction, however serious the damage that has been done to oppressed individuals and minority classes through decades of unquestioning sycophancy. But this reaction is like a baby throwing things out of his pram. Violence is not an appropriate response to the need for change, however cathartic it feels. Changes in human behavour can only come from persuasion, they cannot be imposed.

The kind of changes I'm talking about are the ones that recognize the importance of other people and other values. I'm talking about changes of attitude, like contrition, like gratitude, like admiration. These are the kind of changes we need to see in society, and they cannot be forced; they have to happen spontaneously. We need to learn to look with compassion on the failings and weaknesses of those who have gone before us, to whom monuments were erected which now feel like a betrayal of our present values; in the words of St Paul, to throw off the old Adam and embrace the new man that Jesus has allowed each one of us to become.

At the same time, it's also important to see that when a statue is erected to honour a person's achievement, they are in fact receiving the gratitude and admiration of those who subscribe to funding the monument. They are not being honoured for the way they gained their status, but for their philanthropy and generosity to the community; for what they gave, not for what they took. It's true, that there is an implicit approval of things they did which were in fact abusive of their fellow men. The need to see change is self evident. But we can't change the past. What we can change is the future, and what we think about the past. And for this we need equal measures of gratitude, admiration, and contrition.

I hope you agree with me. I have tried to persuade you, without hurting your feelings.