Vous êtes ici : AccueilSpiritualitéUNE FOI POUR TOUSUNE FOI POUR TOUS - 10 novembre 2019 à 10:45

UNE FOI POUR TOUS - 10 novembre 2019 à 10:45

Présentée par

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

UNE FOI POUR TOUS

dimanche 10 novembre à 10h45

Durée émission : 25 min

UNE FOI POUR TOUS

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Tous les dimanches à 10h45

Une demi-heure pour découvrir et mieux comprendre un aspect de la foi chrétienne

Le présentateur

Yvon GARGAM