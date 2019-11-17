UNE FOI POUR TOUS - 17 novembre 2019 à 10:45
Présentée par Yvon GARGAM
UNE FOI POUR TOUS
dimanche 17 novembre à 10h45
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
dimanche 20 octobre
10h45
UNE FOI POUR TOUS
La mission une tâche pour chaque baptisé 01
le père Paul Dossous, supérieur de la société des ...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 13 octobre
10h45
UNE FOI POUR TOUS
Il y a 100 ans, un texte du pape Benoit 15 sur la mission 02
Seconde émission avec le père André Siohan, Vicair...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 6 octobre
10h45
UNE FOI POUR TOUS
Il y a cent ans, un texte du pape Benoit 15 sur la mission 01
Le père André Sihoan, vicaire général de la sociét...