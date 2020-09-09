UNE FOI POUR TOUS - 9 septembre 2020 à 19:30
Présentée par Yvon GARGAM
UNE FOI POUR TOUS
mercredi 9 septembre à 19h30
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
Diffusion
dimanche 15 mars
10h45
UNE FOI POUR TOUS
Réflexion sur la violence avec Armand Guézingar 4/4
Par sa croix, par son rapport au Père, par sa vie...
Diffusion
dimanche 8 mars
10h45
UNE FOI POUR TOUS
Réflexion sur la violence avec Armand Guézingar 3/4
"Jésus et la violence" tel est le fil rouge de not...
Diffusion
dimanche 1 mars
10h45
UNE FOI POUR TOUS
Réflexion sur la violence avec Armand Guézingar 2/3
La violence, quelles en sont les causes, comment f...