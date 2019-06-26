Vous êtes ici : AccueilUnité des chrétiensPolychromeLA NON-VIOLENCE DANS LE CHRISTIANISME

LA NON-VIOLENCE DANS LE CHRISTIANISME

Polychrome

mercredi 26 juin à 19h30

Durée émission : 26 min

Polychrome

LE GROUPE DE DIALOGUE INTER-RELIGIEUX LE PONT DE STRASBOURG RECOIT CLAUDE
BRAUN - ARTISTE AUX TALENTS MULTIPLES - QUI ANIME L’ASSOCIATION LE SOC À
KOHLHUETTE (WIMMENAU).
CLAUDE BRAUN NOUS PARLE DE LA NON-VIOLENCE DANS LE CHRISTIANISME ET DE SES
ENGAGEMENTS.

L'émission

Le mercredi à 19h30 et le dimanche à 10h30

Les croyants se rencontrent sur RCF Alsace, chaque mercredi dans Polychrome, le magazine interreligieux des confessions présentes en Alsace. Pour échanger sur des sujets d’actualité, croiser les regards sur les textes sacrés, témoigner de vies spirituelles multiples...la foi se partage sur RCF Alsace! Polychrome, chaque mercredi à 19h30.