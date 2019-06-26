LA NON-VIOLENCE DANS LE CHRISTIANISME
Polychrome
mercredi 26 juin à 19h30
Durée émission : 26 min
LE GROUPE DE DIALOGUE INTER-RELIGIEUX LE PONT DE STRASBOURG RECOIT CLAUDE
BRAUN - ARTISTE AUX TALENTS MULTIPLES - QUI ANIME L’ASSOCIATION LE SOC À
KOHLHUETTE (WIMMENAU).
CLAUDE BRAUN NOUS PARLE DE LA NON-VIOLENCE DANS LE CHRISTIANISME ET DE SES
ENGAGEMENTS.
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mercredi 19 juin
19h30
Polychrome
Le Jardin du Livre : un jardin interreligieux dans le Centre-Alsace
Anny Bour nous invite au Jardin du Livre, jardin i...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 12 juin
19h30
Polychrome
Voyage interculturel et interreligieux avec Luciano Bibiloni, Isabel Marx
Voyage interculturel et interreligieux en musique ...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 5 juin
19h30
Polychrome
L'anthropologie du religieux
Nadine Weibel est anthropologue du religieux. Elle...