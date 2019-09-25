Polychrome - 25 septembre 2019 à 18:30
Présentée par Lilia Thabet, Danièle Pachod, Philippe Ichter
Polychrome
mercredi 25 septembre à 18h30
Durée émission : 26 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mercredi 4 septembre
19h30
Polychrome
Les théologies féministes (1ère partie)
Nadine Weibel, anthropologue du religieux, nous pr...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 26 juin
19h30
Polychrome
LA NON-VIOLENCE DANS LE CHRISTIANISME
LE GROUPE DE DIALOGUE INTER-RELIGIEUX LE PONT DE S...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 19 juin
19h30
Polychrome
Le Jardin du Livre : un jardin interreligieux dans le Centre-Alsace
Anny Bour nous invite au Jardin du Livre, jardin i...