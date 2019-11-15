Vous êtes ici : AccueilVie de l'égliseRegard ProtestantQuand l'espérance est là !

Quand l'espérance est là !

Présentée par , , ,

Regard Protestant

vendredi 15 novembre à 19h15

Durée émission : 5 min

Regard Protestant

Le témoignage de Bertrand Schweisguth pour ce rendez-vous "regard protestant" évoque l'espérance et en particulier lors de la maladie.

L'émission

Tous les vendredis à 19h15

Regard sur l'actualité par un membre de l'Eglise Protestante Unie de Dijon, Beaune et Côte d'Or.

Les présentateurs

Mathilde Faverjon

Frédéric Faverjon

Bertrand Schweisguth

Véronique Collange