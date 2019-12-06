Regard Protestant - 6 décembre 2019 à 19:15
Présentée par Mathilde Faverjon, Frédéric Faverjon, Bertrand Schweisguth, Véronique Collange
Regard Protestant
vendredi 6 décembre à 19h15
Durée émission : 5 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
vendredi 8 novembre
19h15
Regard Protestant
Canaan
-
Diffusion
vendredi 1 novembre
19h15
Regard Protestant
Les saints
En ce jour de la Toussaint, Bertrand Schweisguth d...
-
Diffusion
vendredi 25 octobre
19h15
Regard Protestant
Deux prix Nobel protestants
Cette année deux prix nobel sont protestants, Véro...