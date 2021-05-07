Regard Protestant - 7 mai 2021 à 19:15
Présentée par Mathilde Faverjon, Frédéric Faverjon, Bertrand Schweisguth, Véronique Collange, Pasteur Marcel MBenga
Regard Protestant
vendredi 7 mai à 19h15
Durée émission : 5 min
Les dernières émissions
Diffusion
vendredi 9 avril
19h15
Regard Protestant
François : une voix chrétienne qui porte au-delà de sa propre église
Un peu plus de 8 ans que le Cardinal argentin Jorg...
Diffusion
vendredi 2 avril
19h15
Regard Protestant
Aime ton prochain, même sur les réseaux sociaux !
Dans ce "Regard Protestant", Frédéric Faverjon évo...
Diffusion
vendredi 26 mars
19h15
Regard Protestant
Un capitalisme responsable est-il possible ?
Un capitalisme responsable est-il possible ? C'est...