Un autre printemps...
Présentée par Mathilde Faverjon, Frédéric Faverjon, Bertrand Schweisguth, Véronique Collange, Pasteur Marcel MBenga DJ-880
Regard Protestant
vendredi 14 mai à 19h15
Durée émission : 5 min
Avec cette actualité morose, Bertrand Schweisguth nous invite à un autre printemps
Les dernières émissions
Diffusion
vendredi 7 mai
19h15
Regard Protestant
La Fédération Protestante plaide pour un sursaut écologique
"Pour un sursaut écologique ! " Frédéric Faverjon ...
Diffusion
vendredi 30 avril
19h15
Regard Protestant
Séparatismes
Quand le passé est encore présent maintenant.... u...
Diffusion
vendredi 23 avril
19h15
Regard Protestant
Liberté, égalité, fraternité selon Luther
Aujourd'hui, d'après Luther, Véronique Collange - ...