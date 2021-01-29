L'Orient Express - 29 janvier 2021 à 11:00

Vous êtes ici : AccueilVie intérieureL'Orient ExpressL'Orient Express - 29 janvier 2021 à 11:00

vendredi 29 janvier à 11h00

Durée émission : 12 min

Chaque vendredi à 11h00, dimanche 09h15

Echanges sur l'actualité avec des regards croisés d'Orient et d'Occident, à la lumière de la foi et de la tradition chrétienne.

Christine Salloum

Historienne, spécialisée sur les relations avec le Moyen Orient, Directrice de l’Institut Méditerranéen d’Etudes sur les Chrétiens d’Orient, ses domaines de recherches sont l’immigration et l’intégration dans le contexte international, la médiation interculturelle et interreligieuse.

Albert-Henri Kühlem

Père dominicain, fondateur et directeur du Centre Cormier. Docteur en Théologie de l'Université de Fribourg/Suisse. Enseignant de philosophie politique, d’éthique de sciences religieuses et d'allemand (pratique de la conversation orale) au Centre Cormier. Enseignant de philosophie, d’éthique et de sciences religieuses au Studium de Droit Canonique de Lyon. Enseignant de Philosophie au Séminaire de Toulon. Chroniqueur de Philosophie à la Radio RCF dialogue.