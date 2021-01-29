L'Orient Express - 29 janvier 2021 à 11:00
Présentée par Christine Salloum, Albert-Henri Kühlem
L'Orient Express
vendredi 29 janvier à 11h00
Durée émission : 12 min
Les dernières émissions
Diffusion
vendredi 1 janvier
11h00
L'Orient Express
L'Impératrice Théophano : Une Byzantine à la tête l'empire romain (4/4)
Théophano, une byzantine à l’origine de la paix et...
Diffusion
vendredi 18 décembre 2020
11h00
L'Orient Express
L'Impératrice Théophano : Une Byzantine à la tête l'empire romain (3/4)
Théophano et Othon II, reflet de l’union de l’Orie...
Diffusion
vendredi 11 décembre 2020
11h00
L'Orient Express
L'Impératrice Théophano : Une Byzantine à la tête l'empire romain (2/4)
L’impératrice Théophano et le choc des cultures : ...