La foi au quotidien - 17 juin 2020 à 19:45
Présentée par Marie-Laure Dio, Colette Mahé, Axelle de Feraudy, Père Paul-Antoine Drouin, Marie-Christine Bernard
La foi au quotidien
mercredi 17 juin à 19h45
Durée émission : 12 min
-
mercredi 20 mai
18h30
La foi au quotidien
L'existence des anges
Cette semaine dans la Foi au quotidien, Sophie Pai...
-
mercredi 13 mai
18h30
La foi au quotidien
Le mal
Comment aborder et comprendre la question du Mal a...
-
mercredi 6 mai
18h30
La foi au quotidien
La Trinité
Comment comprendre le mystère de la trinité ? Le p...