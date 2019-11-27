Vous êtes ici : AccueilVie intérieurePrière du matinPrière du matin - 27 novembre 2019 à 08:45

Prière du matin - 27 novembre 2019 à 08:45

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Prière du matin

mercredi 27 novembre à 8h45

Durée émission : 7 min

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Tous les matins à 8h45

Chaque matin, laissez-vous accompagner dans la méditation de l'Evangile du jour, sauf le mercredi où nous vous proposons une chronique spirituelle du Père de la Tousche