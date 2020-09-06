What day is it today ? - A talk by David Hawken for Perspectives

According to Psalm 118 verse 24: “This is the day which the Lord has made;

let us rejoice and be glad in it.”

Which day? Well, the Psalmist doesn’t specify, so we can only conclude that he meant every day. And why not?

We know that God blessed and hallowed the seventh day of the week when he had finished his first creative work.

So the Psalmist suggests that any day – indeed every day is given to us by God and is potentially a day of rejoicing.

According to a website I found (albeit an American one), the 6th of September is “National Read a Book Day”. Mind you, it’s also “National Lazy Mom’s Day” and “National Coffee Ice Cream Day”. But let’s get back to the books. What better book to read than the Bible? But, I hear you say, I can’t read the Bible in one day or even straight through, cover to cover, Genesis to Revelation. When discussing this with some teenagers many years ago, I used the analogy “How to Eat an Elephant” – the way, of course, being: to cut it into small pieces and digest it carefully. You could start today – there are plenty of online schemes to help you - and go on reading a little, or a big portion, every day. There you’ll see God at work and you’ll have great cause to rejoice.

We’re living in difficult times at the moment. But reading the best book the world has ever known is a way forward to dealing with our worries and cares.

There’s an old hymn that runs like this:

When upon life’s billows you are tempest tossed,

When you are discouraged, thinking all is lost,

Count your many blessings name them one by one,

And it will surprise you what the Lord hath done.



2

Are you ever burdened with a load of care?

Does the cross seem heavy you are called to bear?

Count your many blessings, every doubt will fly,

And you will be singing as the days go by.

3

When you look at others with their lands and gold,

Think that Christ has promised you His wealth untold.

Count your many blessings, money cannot buy

Your reward in heaven, nor your Lord on high.

4

So amid the conflict, whether great or small,

Do not be discouraged, God is over all;

Count your many blessings, angels will attend,

Help and comfort give you to your journey’s end.

AND THE CHORUS

Count your blessings, name them one by one;

Count your blessings, see what God hath done;

Count your blessings, name them one by one,

And it will surprise you what the Lord hath done.

When I was young we used to sing an additional chorus:

Count your blessings name them two by two

Count your blessings name them four by four.

Count your blessings name them by the score,

and it will surprise you there are very many more.

But it shouldn’t be a surprise to us. When we read our Bible, not just on National Read a Book Day, but every day, we can see God’s blessings being poured out upon mankind, and that includes you and me.

This is the day which the Lord has made:

let us rejoice and be glad in it.”