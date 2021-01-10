Wild Bells - Ring out the old | A talk by GAvin Brown
Présentée par Equipe Perspectives
Espace spirituel anglophone
dimanche 10 janvier à 8h45
Durée émission : 10 min
Good morning. Welcome back to Perspectives! This year, almost without exception, the cards
we received at Christmas had the same wish: “Do hope that 2021 will be an improvement on the
old year” - or something similar. Apparently none of us want another year like the last one.
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
dimanche 20 décembre 2020
8h45
Espace spirituel anglophone
Special "Christmas"
A special broadcast with Carolyn Carter, Anne Chit...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 13 décembre 2020
8h45
Espace spirituel anglophone
Perspective on perspectives | A talk by Gavin Brown
Hallo. It's becoming a bit of a cliché, to say tha...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 6 décembre 2020
8h45
Espace spirituel anglophone
Second Sunday in Advent | Watch and wait | A talk by Valerie Brown
The disciples asked Jesus, 'Teach us how to pray' ...