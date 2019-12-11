Vous êtes ici : AccueilVie quotidienneAstuces santé20 Bénéfices santé du yoga

20 Bénéfices santé du yoga

mardi 17 décembre à 19h15

Durée émission : 12 min

20 Bénéfices santé du yoga

Outre ses bénéfices spirituels et psychiques, le yoga offre des bienfaits santé reconnu sur les effets de nos maladies chroniques modernes. Le yoga "s'occidentalise". Quel yoga pratiquer ? Pour qui ? Pour quels bénéfices santé prouvés ?

Télécharger - rcf_dec_17_2019_benefices_sante_yoga.pdf

L’utilisation des plantes, l'importance de l’alimentation, les techniques de gestion du stress, la place de la conscience... font partie des thèmes abordés par Aurore ou son invité, avec une approche globale Corps-Ame-Esprit.

Aurore SESSA

Formée et spécialisée en santé naturelle, Aurore, passionnée par les liens entre alimentation, émotion et santé, se propose de partager, dans un but de simple vulgarisation, un ensemble d'informations liées à la santé globale.