Présentée par

mardi 23 mars à 19h15

Durée émission : 12 min

Astuces santé - 23 mars 2021 à 19:15

DES SOURCES ET DES REFERENCES A EXPLORER :
https://sante.journaldesfemmes.fr/fiches-sante-du-quotidien/2519748-cure...
https://www.vegetal-water.fr/article/seve-de-bouleau-bienfaits.html
https://ninouecolo.blogspot.com/2014/05/ma-cure-dargile-mon-journal.html
https://naturalathleteclub.com/blog/charbon-vegetal-actif-active-guide/
https://www.doctissimo.fr/html/sante/phytotherapie/plante-medicinale/cha...
http://www.reflex-bien-etre.fr/Irrigation%20du%20colon.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hvACcMffkew sur l’hydrothérapie du colon
https://www.aufeminin.com/mincir/jeune-intermittent-s4010538.html
https://www.passeportsante.net/fr/Therapies/Guide/Fiche.aspx?doc=jeune_th
 
Les informations données ne le sont qu’à titre indicatif, elles ne sauraient en aucun remplacer un traitement, l’avis et le diagnostic de votre médecin. Les sites indiqués ne représentent pas la seule source d’informations et de références. Je vous invite à faire vos propres recherches.

Télécharger - rcf_mars_23_2021_detox_bien_ou_nefaste.pdf

Télécharger - rcf_fevr_16_21_10_astuces_alimentaires_pour_une_bonne_transition_printaniere.pdf

Tous les mardis à 19h15 Tous les s à

L’utilisation des plantes, l'importance de l’alimentation, les techniques de gestion du stress, la place de la conscience... font partie des thèmes abordés par Aurore ou son invité, avec une approche globale Corps-Ame-Esprit.

Aurore SESSA

Formée et spécialisée en santé naturelle, Aurore, passionnée par les liens entre alimentation, émotion et santé, se propose de partager, dans un but de simple vulgarisation, un ensemble d'informations liées à la santé globale.