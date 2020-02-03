Avec Amita JAISWAL-DALE, ambassadrice de Normandie Welcome
lundi 3 février à 11h30
Durée émission : 30 min
Avec Amita JAISWAL-DALE, ambassadrice de Normandie Welcome à l'international
Les dernières émissions
Diffusion
lundi 27 janvier
11h30
Normandie welcome
Christine MULLER agent immobilier
Astrid FROIDURE-LEPETIT
Diffusion
lundi 20 janvier
11h30
Normandie welcome
La spiruline des vikings
Mathieu BOUTET producteur de spiruline Astrid F...
Diffusion
lundi 16 décembre 2019
11h30
Normandie welcome
Un soda naturel et bio normand : Lou kombu cha
Une boisson à base de thé fermenté avec Alizée et...