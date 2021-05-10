Berry Gourmand - 10 mai 2021 à 11:30
Présentée par Florent Sonzogni, Stéphanie Boutevillain, Catherine Brys
Berry Gourmand
lundi 10 mai à 11h30
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
Diffusion
lundi 12 avril
11h30
Berry Gourmand
Revenons à nos producteurs locaux
Il y a un an, c'était le premier confinement. Chac...
Diffusion
lundi 5 avril
11h30
Berry Gourmand
Le croissant, une viennoiserie incontournable
Le 27 mars dernier s'est déroulée la sélection rég...
Diffusion
dimanche 28 mars
10h30
Berry Gourmand
La boucherie Leboeuf prépare Pâques
On se met à table et on se régale pour Pâques auto...