Berry Gourmand - 17 mai 2021 à 11:30
Présentée par Florent Sonzogni, Stéphanie Boutevillain, Catherine Brys
Berry Gourmand
lundi 17 mai à 11h30
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 19 avril
11h30
Berry Gourmand
Un printemps délicieux, de jour, comme de nuit !
Les musulmans ont entamé le mois du ramadan. Que m...
-
Diffusion
lundi 12 avril
11h30
Berry Gourmand
Revenons à nos producteurs locaux
Il y a un an, c'était le premier confinement. Chac...
-
Diffusion
lundi 5 avril
11h30
Berry Gourmand
Le croissant, une viennoiserie incontournable
Le 27 mars dernier s'est déroulée la sélection rég...