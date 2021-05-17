Berry Gourmand - 17 mai 2021 à 11:30

Catherine Brys

Catherine est originaire du Pas de Calais et suite à une rencontre avec un Tasmanien à Londres en 1978, elle s'est exilée en Australie pendant 22 ans. Une riche expérience avec un parcours extraordinaire qui lui a value en 2000 la médaille du Centenaire attribuée aux Australiens dont le parcours a fait avancer le pays. De retour en Europe en 2000, Catherine travaille à Londres pour un Baron, puis pour une famille royale et enfin pour un "Sir" Britannique, avant de décider de s'installer dans le Berry en 2004, à Fussy et reprendre un hôtel-restaurant : l'Echalier. Toujours à la recherche de produits locaux, elle cuisine avec des produits de saison pour assurer la qualité des plats. Chroniqueuse gastronomique sur la radio ABC Hobart pendant plusieurs années, Catherine a rejoint RCF en 2018 et vous présente des programmes autour de la gastronomie en Berry.