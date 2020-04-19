Berry Gourmand - 19 avril 2020 à 10:45
Présentée par Florent Sonzogni, Stéphanie Boutevillain, Catherine Brys
Berry Gourmand
dimanche 19 avril à 10h45
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
dimanche 15 mars
10h45
Berry Gourmand
Des fermes branchées dans le Berry !
En Berry les fermes ont la cote ! On y produit des...
dimanche 8 mars
10h45
Berry Gourmand
Place au terroir et au safran !
Le 9 février dernier les producteurs locaux étaien...
dimanche 1 mars
10h45
Berry Gourmand
Olivier Luneau, engagé pour la biodiversité
Non, la biodynamie n'est pas ésothérique ! Olivier...