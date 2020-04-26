Vous êtes ici : AccueilVie quotidienneBerry GourmandBerry Gourmand - 26 avril 2020 à 10:45

Berry Gourmand - 26 avril 2020 à 10:45

Présentée par , ,

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Berry Gourmand

dimanche 26 avril à 10h45

Durée émission : 25 min

Berry Gourmand

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Tous les dimanches à 10h45

Partez à la découverte des produits régionaux et de ceux qui font vivre la gastronomie locale. Ne ratez rien des salons, des foires et autres marchés gourmands tout au long de l'année. Découvrez les recettes immanquables et les meilleurs trucs et astuces des chefs du Berry à travers des reportages dans les cuisines des plus beaux restaurants de la région.

Les présentateurs

Florent Sonzogni

Stéphanie Boutevillain

Catherine Brys

Elle a travaillé pendant des années en Tasmanie où elle animait une émission de radio, elle a été aussi responsable d'un immense salon de la gastronomie à Obart qui réunissait des dizaines de milliers de personnes autour du bien manger. Aujourd'hui, Catherine Brys est aujourd'hui installer à l'hôtel-restaurant L'Echalier à Fussy où elle met en valeurs les producteurs locaux qu'elle interroge dans l'Instant Gourmand.