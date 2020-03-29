Berry Gourmand - 29 mars 2020 à 10:45
Présentée par Florent Sonzogni, Stéphanie Boutevillain, Catherine Brys
Berry Gourmand
dimanche 29 mars à 10h45
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
dimanche 1 mars
10h45
Berry Gourmand
Olivier Luneau, engagé pour la biodiversité
Non, la biodynamie n'est pas ésothérique ! Olivier...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 23 février
10h45
Berry Gourmand
Des pâtisseries 100% Berry !
Que diriez-vous d'une pâtisserie pour mardi gras ?...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 16 février
10h45
Berry Gourmand
Le Queen's Berry, un lieu idéal pour manger en regardant du sport
Vous cherchiez un endroit pour manger tout en rega...