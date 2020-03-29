Berry Gourmand - 29 mars 2020 à 10:45

Tous les dimanches à 10h45

Partez à la découverte des produits régionaux et de ceux qui font vivre la gastronomie locale. Ne ratez rien des salons, des foires et autres marchés gourmands tout au long de l'année. Découvrez les recettes immanquables et les meilleurs trucs et astuces des chefs du Berry à travers des reportages dans les cuisines des plus beaux restaurants de la région.