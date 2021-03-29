Berry Gourmand - 29 mars 2021 à 11:30
Présentée par Florent Sonzogni, Stéphanie Boutevillain, Catherine Brys
Berry Gourmand
lundi 29 mars à 11h30
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 1 mars
11h30
Berry Gourmand
La biscuiterie Saveurs des Marais
C'est une adresse à croquer ! La biscuiterie berru...
-
Diffusion
lundi 22 février
11h30
Berry Gourmand
Au Pré des Fermes
Si l'amour est dans le pré, les bons produits sont...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 14 février
10h30
Berry Gourmand
Quand mardi gras nous fait voyager
Pour mardi gras, vous êtes plutôt crêpes ou beigne...