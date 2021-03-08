Vous êtes ici : AccueilVie quotidienneBerry GourmandBerry Gourmand - 8 mars 2021 à 11:30

Berry Gourmand - 8 mars 2021 à 11:30

Présentée par , ,

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Berry Gourmand

lundi 8 mars à 11h30

Durée émission : 25 min

Berry Gourmand

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Tous les lundis à 11h30

Partez à la découverte des produits régionaux et de ceux qui font vivre la gastronomie locale. Ne ratez rien des salons, des foires et autres marchés gourmands tout au long de l'année. Découvrez les recettes immanquables et les meilleurs trucs et astuces des chefs du Berry à travers des reportages dans les cuisines des restaurants de la région.

Les présentateurs

Florent Sonzogni

Stéphanie Boutevillain

Catherine Brys

Catherine est originaire du Pas de Calais et suite à une rencontre avec un Tasmanien à Londres en 1978, elle s'est exilée en Australie pendant 22 ans. Une riche expérience avec un parcours extraordinaire qui lui a value en 2000 la médaille du Centenaire attribuée aux Australiens dont le parcours a fait avancer le pays. De retour en Europe en 2000, Catherine travaille à Londres pour un Baron, puis pour une famille royale et enfin pour un "Sir" Britannique, avant de décider de s'installer dans le Berry en 2004, à Fussy et reprendre un hôtel-restaurant : l'Echalier. Toujours à la recherche de produits locaux, elle cuisine avec des produits de saison pour assurer la qualité des plats. Chroniqueuse gastronomique sur la radio ABC Hobart pendant plusieurs années, Catherine a rejoint RCF en 2018 et vous présente des programmes autour de la gastronomie en Berry.