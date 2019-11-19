Vous êtes ici : AccueilVie quotidienneCarte Blanche Carte Blanche - 19 novembre 2019 à 07:25

Du lundi au vendredi, RCF Vendée laisse "Carte Blanche" à :Lundi : Christian Tessier, consultant en cyclisme Mardi : Luc Guyau, maire de Thorigny et ancien président de la FNSEA / François Soulard, délégué diocésain du Secours Catholique Mercredi : Marc Jeanson, réalisateur de films Jeudi : Christophe Vital, ancien conservateur du patrimoine Vendredi : Yvonne Ollier, bénévole et chroniqueuse

Christian TESSIER

Fondateur du Chrono des Nations, et président d’Emmaüs Vendée

Luc Guyau

Agriculteur , ancien président de la FNSEA de 1992 à 2001, Luc Guyau est également le cofondateur et le président honoraire de l’association TerrEthique, destinée à sensibiliser le grand public en matière d’agriculture, d’alimentation et de gestion des ressources naturelles. C'est donc tout naturellement qu'il vient régulièrement parler du monde agricole sur l'antenne de RCF Vendée.

François SOULARD

Délégué diocésain du Secours Catholique, chaque semaine il vous invite à une reflexion sur les plus démunis.

Marc Jeanson

Marc Jeanson a longtemps filmé le monde de l’entreprise. Créateur de la société DCX, longtemps parisien mais installé désormais en Vendée avec son épouse d’origine vendéenne, Marc Jeanson a signé notamment une série de 10 documentaires, baptisée L’Entreprise à Visage Humain, télédiffusés sur la chaîne KTO avec le soutien du Centre National du Cinéma Français. 
Marc Jeanson, ce sont aussi des convictions, un besoin de filmer l'âme humaine dans sa relation à Dieu avec plusieurs documentaires sur des hommes d'Église ou sur le monde monastique.
 

Christophe Vital

Ancien conservateur des musées de la Vendée, concepteur de l'Historial de la Vendée, ancien de l’Ecole du Louvre, l’homme est tourné naturellement vers l'art et l’émotion artistique. Christophe Vital, nous offre des méditations sur le temps, ce temps qui passe et qui défile, sur la manière dont il imprègne nos vies et nos cultures.