Chants d'espoir et d'optimisme, pour la nouvelle année
Présentée par Vincent Belotti UA-149519
TOut DOux
lundi 28 décembre à 17h03
Durée émission : 57 min
Sujet : Chants d'espoir et d'optimisme, pour la Nouvelle Année.
THE CONSOLERS
I Feel Good (5'25)
(LP) "The Consolers-Give God Thanks", Savoy SL 14751 (US, 1984).
SMOKEY ROBINSON AND THE MIRACLES
We Can Make It We Can (2'31)
(CD) ''Smokey Robinson-Four In Blue'', Motown 013 186-2 (EU).
BRIGHT STAR MALE CHORUS
Everything Will Be Alright (5'11)
(CD) ''Bright Star-Live In Shreveport, LA'', Born Again BA 1036 (US, 2001).
MAVIS STAPLES
We're Gonna Make It (3'27)
(CD) ''Mavis Staples-You Are Not Alone'', Anti 7076-2 (EU, 2010).
THE BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA
Holdin' On (4'19)
(CD) ''Blind Boys of Alabama-Holdin' On'', House of Blues 51416 1311 2 (US, 1997).
THE MARION GAINES SINGERS
It Will Soon Be Over (2'42)
(CD) ''The Gospel Truth-Gospel of Stax Records'', BGP CDBGPD 222 (UK, 2010).
IRMA THOMAS
Keep The Faith (4'26)
(CD) ''Irma Thomas-The Story of My Life'', Rounder CD 2149 (H, 1997).
