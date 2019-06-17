ENTRETIEN DU JOUR - 17 juin 2019 à 11:45
Présentée par Jean Sébastien PATUREL
ENTRETIEN DU JOUR
lundi 17 juin à 11h45
Durée émission : 15 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
vendredi 31 mai
11h45
ENTRETIEN DU JOUR
Gare au Gorille 2019 à Pleumeur Bodou
11 spectacles, une trentaine de représentations, d...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 29 mai
11h45
ENTRETIEN DU JOUR
Le Festival des amateurs à Saint-Brieuc
Zoom sur la 7ème édition du festival des amateurs ...
-
Diffusion
mardi 28 mai
11h45
ENTRETIEN DU JOUR
Le Festival de la Gastronomie à Quintin les 1er et 2 juin
Démonstrations, ateliers, repas Gastronomiques, co...