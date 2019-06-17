Vous êtes ici : AccueilVie quotidienneENTRETIEN DU JOURENTRETIEN DU JOUR - 17 juin 2019 à 11:45

ENTRETIEN DU JOUR - 17 juin 2019 à 11:45

Présentée par

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

ENTRETIEN DU JOUR

lundi 17 juin à 11h45

Durée émission : 15 min

ENTRETIEN DU JOUR

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Du lundi au vendredi à 11h45

Du mardi au vendredi, la rédaction s’entretient en direct avec un invité pour une présentation de rendez vous culturels, un responsable d’une association ou pour des infos pratiques. 

Le présentateur

Jean Sébastien PATUREL