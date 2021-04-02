L'instant gourmand - 2 avril 2021 à 11:10
Présentée par Marie-Hélène Baylac
L'instant gourmand
vendredi 2 avril à 11h10
Durée émission : 5 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
vendredi 19 mars
11h10
L'instant gourmand
Le caviar
On n'imagine pas 007 sans sa vodka martini mais su...
-
Diffusion
jeudi 18 mars
11h10
L'instant gourmand
Le porc
Dans le cochon, tout est bon ! Avec Marie-Hélène B...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 17 mars
11h10
L'instant gourmand
La puree
La purée ne serait pas la purée sans l'interventio...