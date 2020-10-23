L'instant gourmand - 23 octobre 2020 à 11:10
Présentée par Marie-Hélène Baylac
L'instant gourmand
vendredi 23 octobre à 11h10
Durée émission : 5 min
Les dernières émissions
Diffusion
jeudi 8 octobre
11h10
L'instant gourmand
La biscotte
Ne jamais dénigrer la biscotte ! Même si vous avez...
Diffusion
mercredi 7 octobre
11h10
L'instant gourmand
Le bar
Le bar, ou loup, ou lupus ? Ce poisson, d'élévage ...
Diffusion
mardi 6 octobre
11h10
L'instant gourmand
L'endive
L'endive... pourquoi ce légume est-il si mal-aimé ...