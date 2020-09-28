L'instant gourmand - 28 septembre 2020 à 11:10
Présentée par Marie-Hélène Baylac
L'instant gourmand
lundi 28 septembre à 11h10
Durée émission : 5 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
vendredi 11 septembre
11h10
L'instant gourmand
L'amande
A travers ce 1er Instant gourmand, Marie-Hélène Ba...
-
Diffusion
jeudi 10 septembre
11h10
L'instant gourmand
Le fenouil
Voici un aromate venu du grand sud et qui reste, d...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 9 septembre
11h10
L'instant gourmand
L'ananas
En voici un fruit qui doit beaucoup à un certain C...