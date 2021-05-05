L'instant gourmand - 5 mai 2021 à 11:10
Présentée par Marie-Hélène Baylac
L'instant gourmand
mercredi 5 mai à 11h10
Durée émission : 5 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mardi 20 avril
11h10
L'instant gourmand
La cuisine au beurre
Le beurre, voici l'un des fondements de la cuisine...
-
Diffusion
lundi 19 avril
11h10
L'instant gourmand
Le concombre
Fort apprécié par les Grecs et les Romains, ce tré...
-
Diffusion
vendredi 16 avril
11h10
L'instant gourmand
Le céleri
Dans le céleri, tout se mange ! Voici aujourd'hui ...