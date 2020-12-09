L'instant gourmand - 9 décembre 2020 à 11:10
Présentée par Marie-Hélène Baylac
L'instant gourmand
mercredi 9 décembre à 11h10
Durée émission : 5 min
Les dernières émissions
mardi 24 novembre
11h10
L'instant gourmand
Le roquefort
Casanova parlait d'amour... et de roquefort ! Comp...
lundi 23 novembre
11h10
L'instant gourmand
La mayonnaise - histoire
Doit-on cette sauce au cuisinier de Richelieu ? Ou...
vendredi 20 novembre
11h10
L'instant gourmand
L'orange
L'orange, fruit de prestige, nous vient d'Asie. Ma...