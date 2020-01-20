Vous êtes ici : AccueilVie quotidienneNormandie welcomeLa spiruline des vikings

La spiruline des vikings

lundi 20 janvier à 11h30

Durée émission : 30 min

Mathieu BOUTET producteur de spiruline

Astrid FROIDURE-LEPETIT

Pour vous présenter la Normandie autrement à travers des rencontres positives et solidaires avec des acteurs économiques normands