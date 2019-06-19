Vous êtes ici : AccueilVie quotidienneAstuces santéLe GINKGO BILOBA, élixir de vie

Le GINKGO BILOBA, élixir de vie

Présentée par

Astuces santé

mardi 2 juillet à 19h17

Durée émission : 12 min

Le GINKGO BILOBA, élixir de vie

Ce "fossile vivant" est un arbre sacré, celui de la longévité, aux propriétés étonnantes prouvées : veinotonique, protecteur de nos fonctions cérébrales, anti-vieillissement et bien d'autres. Un "must" à découvrir !

Les informations données ne le sont qu’à titre informatif et éducatif. Elles ne sauraient en aucun cas remplacer un avis médical ni un traitement médical. N’hésitez pas à demander conseils à votre pharmacien ou à votre médecin de médecine fonctionnelle et intégrative.

L'émission

Tous les Mardis à 19h17

L’utilisation des plantes, l'importance de l’alimentation, les techniques de gestion du stress, la place de la conscience... font partie des thèmes abordés par Aurore ou son invité, avec une approche globale Corps-Ame-Esprit.

Le présentateur

Aurore SESSA

Formée et spécialisée en santé naturelle, Aurore, passionnée par les liens entre alimentation, émotion et santé, se propose de partager, dans un but de simple vulgarisation, un ensemble d'informations liées à la santé globale.