Le riz

Présentée par

L'instant gourmand

jeudi 26 novembre à 11h10

Durée émission : 5 min

Si nous avons le pain, l'Asie a le riz ! Cultivé depuis + de 5000 ans, ce féculent est devenu incontournable pour notre alimentation occidentale. Vous l'avez compris, aujourd'hui, Marie-Hélène Baylac nous entraîne dans les rizières d'Asie... mais aussi de Camargue !

