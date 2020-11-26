Le riz
Présentée par Marie-Hélène Baylac
L'instant gourmand
jeudi 26 novembre à 11h10
Durée émission : 5 min
Si nous avons le pain, l'Asie a le riz ! Cultivé depuis + de 5000 ans, ce féculent est devenu incontournable pour notre alimentation occidentale. Vous l'avez compris, aujourd'hui, Marie-Hélène Baylac nous entraîne dans les rizières d'Asie... mais aussi de Camargue !
