Vivre malgré tout après le suicide d’un proche

mercredi 17 mars à 20h30

Durée émission : 75 min

© RCF Lyon - visuel de l'émission spéciale

Le suicide d’un proche ajoute souvent au deuil l’incompréhension, la honte et la culpabilité. Comment continuer à vivre malgré tout ? Réécoutez cette soirée spéciale avec le Diocèse de Lyon.

LIENS UTILES

Association Vivre Son Deuil Rhône -Alpes : http://vivresondeuil.asso.fr/partenaires/vivre-deuil-rhone-alpes/

Association Jonathan Pierres Vivantes : https://www.anjpv.org/locations/antenne-du-rhone/

Le groupe de soutien aux endeuillés après le suicide d’un proche (Centre Hospitalier Saint-Joseph Saint-Luc / Fondation ARHM) | contact : Juliette.GRISON-CURINIER@arhm.fr

Le Centre de Prévention du Suicide (Centre Hospitalier Le Vinatier) | contact : cps@ch-le-vinatier.fr

Centre Régional du Psycho-traumatisme (Hôpital Edouard Herriot) | contact : 04 72 11 63 96

Invités

  • Aude Corvaisier-Riche, responsable de la Pastorale de la Santé du diocèse de Lyon

  • Dr Juliette Grison-Curinier, médecin psychiatre

  • P. Vincent Feroldi, aumônier d'hôpital

L'émission

RCF Lyon est une radio de proximité, de terrain et dès que possible, elle vous fait vivre les grands moments de célébration, de rencontre, de réflexion, organisés par les différentes églises chrétiennes de Lyon, du Roannais et du Nord Isère en posant ses studios au coeur des événements.

Le présentateur

Jean-Baptiste Cocagne

Après trois ans passés à Rome sur les ondes de Radio Vatican, Jean-Baptiste Cocagne intègre la rédaction de RCF Lyon en septembre 2015. Aujourd'hui rédacteur en chef, il anime la tranche régionale du "18/19 Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes".