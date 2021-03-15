Vivre malgré tout après le suicide d’un proche

LIENS UTILES
Association Vivre Son Deuil Rhône -Alpes : http://vivresondeuil.asso.fr/partenaires/vivre-deuil-rhone-alpes/
Association Jonathan Pierres Vivantes : https://www.anjpv.org/locations/antenne-du-rhone/
Le groupe de soutien aux endeuillés après le suicide d’un proche (Centre Hospitalier Saint-Joseph Saint-Luc / Fondation ARHM) | contact : Juliette.GRISON-CURINIER@arhm.fr
Le Centre de Prévention du Suicide (Centre Hospitalier Le Vinatier) | contact : cps@ch-le-vinatier.fr
Centre Régional du Psycho-traumatisme (Hôpital Edouard Herriot) | contact : 04 72 11 63 96