Que des vertus : sesame, ail noir et bergamote

Le sésame blond, brun ou noir. Lequel choisir ? Pour quels bienfaits ? L'ail noir, une autre façon de consommer l'ail cru mais quelle en est la différence ? Et la bergamote... nous connaissons le thé à la bergamote, les bonbons, mais que savons-nous de ses bienfaits ? Trois aliments à découvrir...

DES SOURCES ET DES REFERENCES :
LE SESAME
L'AIL NOIR
LA BERGAMOTE
Les informations données ne le sont qu’à titre indicatif et ne sauraient en aucun cas remplacer l’avis d’un spécialiste de santé, poser un diagnostic ou remplacer un traitement.
 

L’utilisation des plantes, l'importance de l’alimentation, les techniques de gestion du stress, la place de la conscience... font partie des thèmes abordés par Aurore ou son invité, avec une approche globale Corps-Ame-Esprit.

Formée et spécialisée en santé naturelle, Aurore, passionnée par les liens entre alimentation, émotion et santé, se propose de partager, dans un but de simple vulgarisation, un ensemble d'informations liées à la santé globale.