Vous êtes ici : AccueilVie quotidienneSOLICAPSOLICAP - 11 mars 2021 à 11:45

SOLICAP - 11 mars 2021 à 11:45

Présentée par , , , ,

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

SOLICAP

jeudi 11 mars à 11h45

Durée émission : 0 min

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Jeudi 11h45

Un magazine porté par différentes associations de l'Indre et Loire dont la mission touche à la solidarité et au handicap.

Les présentateurs

Lèna Hervé

APF France Handicap

Stéphanie Perrigouard

Ursula Vogt

Virginie Forbin

Dubois Etienne