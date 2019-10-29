Little Big Woman
Présentée par Philippe Cattez, Agnès Bourahla, Quentin Pourbaix
Tout un monde
mardi 29 octobre à 20h00
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mardi 22 octobre
20h00
Tout un monde
Passerelles et compétences
Vous avez besoin d'aide pour un domaine spécifique...
-
Diffusion
mardi 15 octobre
20h00
Tout un monde
Habitat Humanisme : un projet social "habité"
Développer l'habitat social et solidaire. C'est le...
-
Diffusion
mardi 8 octobre
20h00
Tout un monde
TIPIMI économie circulaire
Ne pas consommer du neuf à toute force, oser prête...