Little Big Woman 1/2

Philippe Cattez

Habitant dans les Flandres, membre de plusieurs associations locales et engagé professionnellement dans l'enseignement supérieur, en qualité de conseiller formation, Philippe Cattez est l'un des présentateurs de l'émission "Tout un Monde" qui donne sens à son quotidien ! Cet engagement porte des fruits dans un environnement sociétal tellement orienté sur la consommation et pas assez dans la recherche de sens. Devenir témoin sur les ondes à RCF a permis à Philippe Cattez de se questionner sur le vivre ensemble et la solidarité dans un monde plus juste toujours à ré-inventer !