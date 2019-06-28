Raph, gagnant du concours Incroy'Aub Talent
Présentée par Yves Romao
Solid'arts
vendredi 28 juin à 19h15
Durée émission : 12 min
Rencontre avec Raph, humoriste gagnant du concours Incroy'Aub Talent.
