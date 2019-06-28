Vous êtes ici : AccueilSolidaritéSolid'artsRaph, gagnant du concours Incroy'Aub Talent

Raph, gagnant du concours Incroy'Aub Talent

vendredi 28 juin à 19h15

Durée émission : 12 min

Rencontre avec Raph, humoriste gagnant du concours Incroy'Aub Talent.

Le vendredi à 19h15 et le samedi à 17h30

Yves Romao et son association "Les arts confondus" nous présentent des initiatives qui ont pour objectif d'ouvrir toutes les disciplines artistiques à celles et ceux qui en sont les plus éloignés.

Yves Romao