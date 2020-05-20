Dans mon placard il y a... - 20 mai 2020 à 18:50
Présentée par Bernadette de Labarthe
Dans mon placard il y a...
mercredi 20 mai à 18h50
Durée émission : 2 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mardi 5 mai
18h50
Dans mon placard il y a...
Agrumes
Gâteau à l’orange (6 parts) 1 orange non traitée,...
-
Diffusion
lundi 4 mai
18h50
Dans mon placard il y a...
Thon
Croquettes de thon (4 parts) 400g thon en boîte, ...
-
Diffusion
jeudi 30 avril
18h50
Dans mon placard il y a...
Bananes
Banana bread (8 à 10 parts) 3 bananes très mûres,...